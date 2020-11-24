It has become very evident in recent weeks that AEW Executive Vice President "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes isn't a fan of the FTW Championship. A title belt that was created by Taz in the late 1990s in ECW. This started with his comments a few weeks back on the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he stated that the title belonged in a museum, instead of how it's being used right now.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Cody Rhodes teamed with the AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin as they faced off against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks of Team Taz. Following the match, Will Hobbs hit the ring and it appeared he was coming to save Allin and Rhodes from a post-match beatdown from Cage and Starks. Instead, he took the FTW Championship and cracked Rhodes in the skull with it as Hobbs chose to accept Taz's offer from weeks ago and join his stable.

Earlier today, Rhodes took to Twitter to take another shot at Taz and the FTW Championship, stating that "I've written 3 tweets to Taz regarding the ftw belt - and I've drafted them all. They're just too mean."

Never stopped you before. You are ALWAYS mean and unfair to me & my men due to jealousy. No Cody, you are not allowed in #TeamTaz https://t.co/fMZZ1PPUNC — team taz head honcho (@OfficialTAZ) November 23, 2020

Britt Baker teases Cody Rhodes that the AEW Cartoon Network Championship is coming soon

While Cody Rhodes has yet to respond to Taz, Dr. Britt Baker DMD chose to get involved with a hilarious tweet, possibly taking a shot at the company's TNT Championship. Stating "Chill. We'll have that Cartoon Network title for you soon."

Clearly, there have been a lot of jokes from fans since the creation of the TNT title, with some claiming it was only done so Cody Rhodes could hold a singles title after losing the match against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear 2019. The idea of AEW creating a Cartoon Network title is just hysterical and the fans would probably get a kick out of seeing one designed just to get under Rhodes' skin.