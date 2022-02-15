AEW's Danhausen is hard to describe and impossible to ignore

If you had to describe AEW newcomer Danhausen to someone who'd never seen him before, it would be hard to find the words. His persona is so complex that it invokes a hybrid of many different classic characters of the past.

Danhausen is a mix of Count Chocula and Beetlejuice, with a shot of Mr. Bean on the side. He's as much a vaudeville act as a pro wrestler, and that's what sets him apart from most of his AEW contemporaries.

While plenty of 'sports entertainers' over the years have tried to convince you that they're weird, Danhausen leaves you with no doubt: He is weird. Supremely weird.

He's become known to a number of fans through his wacky vlog, located on his YouTube channel Love That Danhausen. In his weekly videos, the former RoH star frequently visits (or torments?) fellow wrestlers. Often times, his colleagues appear more amused by him than the channel's audience, adding to the hilarity.

To a first-time observer, the Danhausen character would seem completely ridiculous. But it has an appeal that grows on you, as it's a parody of so many different things at once. It's a comedy act about a wrestler doing a comedy act about a ghoul... or something like that.

Danhausen recently joined AEW and brought his own, special brand of humor there.

Thus far, "Mr. Very Nice, Mr. Very Evil" has aligned himself with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends in All Elite Wrestling. He's yet to wrestle on AEW's signature shows, Dynamite or Rampage, but that's irrelevant. He's there to provide the flavor that only Danhausen can, and he recently did just that, making The Young Bucks a victim of one of his famous 'curses'.

While it would be easy to criticize the performer as just another campy character, there's an intelligence and thoughtfulness behind Danhausen that even die-hard wrestling fans can appreciate.

Even Jim Cornette (OF ALL PEOPLE!) says that he finds the persona hilarious. Listeners of his podcast have begun sending Cornette cameos from Danhausen. The master of the tennis racket has played them on his show and given the performer his personal endorsement.

It's doubtful that Danhausen will ever win the AEW World Championship. In fact, he may not win any titles at all during his time with the promotion. But there's no doubt he will be as compelling - or more so - than a lot of matches featured in AEW.

Sometimes a bit of clever levity is as important as a suplex or a bodyslam. Danhausen has mastered that 'other aspect' of pro wrestling - the entertainment side of things. He is an artist of absurdity, and he does it better than anyone else in the industry today.

