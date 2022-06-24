"I never realized the pressure" - Hangman Page opens up about being AEW World Champion

AEW's Millennial Cowboy, Hangman Page, recently admitted that becoming a World Champion resulted in a ton of pressure on his shoulders.

During last year's AEW Full Gear PPV, Page set the wrestling world on fire when he defeated then-reigning world champion, Kenny Omega. The star would then begin a 197 day reign before ultimately losing the belt to CM Punk at last month's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

During his interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman, the former world champion detailed what led to him feeling pressured.

“I never realized the pressure of being world champion and that might seem to someone watching, like, ‘Oh, you defended it once every three or four weeks, how hard could that be’?” Page said. “I don’t know that I handled [the pressure] of anyone who’s ever handled it, but it’s my first time. I think it made me, you know, a better person, a better wrestler.”

Page continued, revealing that he wasn't as happy as he thought he would be after winning the AEW World Championship.

“I let [the pressure] get to me more than I thought I would,” Page stated. “I thought I would win the championship and I would be happy, that I would be the perfect version of myself, and I wasn’t, either. The cynic in me wants to say that’s something that comes with being champion? But I think as a personal thing, maybe that’s a bit of a failure or something to work on.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

While Hangman might have lost out when it comes to the World Championship, the star is set to take part in Sunday's Fatal Fourway for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Hangman already intends to eventually recapture the AEW World Championship, despite the pressure behind holding the belt

During the same interview, Hangman Page detailed being disappointed about missing out on the Interim World Championship tournament, but claimed that he'll regain the belt at some point.

“I’ll do what it takes to get back there. If it wasn’t for the next week, that’s fine. It took me three years to get there. I’m not going to be put off too much waiting an extra month or two if it takes it to work my way back to that chance.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Fans will simply have to keep watching All Elite Wrestling to see where Hangman Page's roads lead him next. With both the TNT Championship and the upcoming All-Atlantic Championship on the roster, Page isn't spoiled for choice.

