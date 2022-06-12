Former AEW Champion Kenny Omega comments on legendary title match against NJPW Star

Kenny Omega has given some insight into his legendary clash with New Japan's Kazuchika Okada. The AEW star admitted that The Rainmaker may have had his number on the night.

The Cleaner shared a legendary saga with Okada during his time with New Japan, where he unsuccessfully challenged the Japanese star for the IWGP Heavyweight Title before facing him once more in a rematch. Their bout ultimately ended in a time limit draw.

One Twitter user posted a clip from the stalemate which prompted a reply from Omega himself:

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Ciarán @CiaranRH93



Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega wrestled to a 60 minute time-limit draw at Dominion, with Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship!



youtu.be/-9hPWS3DFsY



#njpw @KennyOmegamanX 5 years ago today:Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega wrestled to a 60 minute time-limit draw at Dominion, with Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship! 5 years ago today:Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega wrestled to a 60 minute time-limit draw at Dominion, with Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship!➡️youtu.be/-9hPWS3DFsY#njpw @KennyOmegamanX https://t.co/ROIRFJSHA9 I’m glad they never forced an OT. I probably would have lost and maybe never gotten the next title match down the line. twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta… I’m glad they never forced an OT. I probably would have lost and maybe never gotten the next title match down the line. twitter.com/ciaranrh93/sta…

The pair faced off on two occasions following their draw, with Omega securing his first singles victory against The Rainmaker in the G1 Climax and eventually going on to dethrone his IWGP Heavyweight rival.

The former AEW World Champion is currently out of action due to injury. He last featured on the post-Full Gear AEW Dynamite, where after his defeat to Hangman Page, he left The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in charge of The Elite during his hiatus.

While he has been away, Cole and The Bucks have added reDRagon to their ranks as The Undisputed Elite. Okada may be on his way to AEW, as Hangman Page called the current IWGP World Heavyweight Champion out for a match at Forbidden Door this past week on Dynamite.

How did fans react to the AEW star's classic match?

Omega's post prompted several replies from fans who had fond memories of the New Japan classic.

Not everyone had positive feelings towards the bout, with one user tipping last year's 30-minute draw between Omega and Bryan Danielson as the superior match. However, some fans expressed their belief that the classic put wrestling back on their radar, citing the barn-stormer as a reason for their return to following the sport.

Check out a handful of reactions below:

Will @Reap570 @KennyOmegamanX I think your match against Danielson was a million times better than the Okada match. @KennyOmegamanX I think your match against Danielson was a million times better than the Okada match.

Garbanze @garbanze @KennyOmegamanX This is the match that got me back into watching Wrestling since the Monday Night Wars ended. Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for putting your body on the line for years of some of the greatest wrestling we've ever seen. Now I'm gonna do rewatch it! @KennyOmegamanX This is the match that got me back into watching Wrestling since the Monday Night Wars ended. Thank you @KennyOmegamanX for putting your body on the line for years of some of the greatest wrestling we've ever seen. Now I'm gonna do rewatch it!

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @KennyOmegamanX God I'd love to see one more round... maybe at a certain aew njpw show... next year @KennyOmegamanX God I'd love to see one more round... maybe at a certain aew njpw show... next year

Tony Khan's current working deal with New Japan has given birth to the Forbidden Door crossover event later this month. This has resulted in some vocal fans voicing their desire to see a fifth entry into the classic saga between Omega and Okada.

