3 things AEW have done right with Malakai Black and 2 things they've done wrong

AEW signed Malakai Black over the summer and the company has been shrouded in ominous darkness ever since. The former NXT Champion is a man many fans pegged to become a prominent force in professional wrestling and now he’s proving it in AEW.

The Dutchman debuted in AEW after being released by WWE in June and the creativity that's Black has allowed him to showcase in his new character has instantly captured the attention of wrestling fans everywhere.

Black spoke about his AEW signing on a Twitch stream and opened up about why joining AEW was the right move for himself, his career, and his family:

"It was the right move to make for me, my family, my career, [and] the state of mind I'm in. It's just a really good company. I can't say enough good things about it. They have a bright future. There are a lot of dedicated people and I'm really glad to be part of it." said Malakai Black (H/T - Fightful)

With over half a year gone since Black's debut in AEW, let's take a closer look at his brief run with the company so far and the things they have done right or wrong.

#5 AEW's presentation of Malakai Black has been excellent

Whether it's spine-chilling music, a macabre mask, the black mist or the haunting entrance, Malakai Black's presentation has definitely struck a chord with the audience. The former Aleister Black also ensured storyline continuity for his character by obscuring his right eye with black make-up as a nod to his previous storyline in WWE. In an interview with Bleacher Report, Malakai opened up about the thought process behind his presentation:

"When I made the transition from point A to point B, I wanted to commit myself to something that was different but, at the same time, had enough recognizable traits that it was still in the same wheelhouse of what I have done before," he said.

This is the right move as it helps Malakai's WWE fans build familiarity with his new character in AEW while also expanding on his aura in an impressive manner right off the gate.

Edited by Roxanne Smith