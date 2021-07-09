Malakai Black reveals why he signed with AEW

Malakai Black's AEW debut has created ripples around the wrestling world, and it's safe to say the buzz generated by the former NXT Champion will surely not subside anytime soon. Formerly known as Aleister Black, he was cut from WWE on June 2nd, 2021, just a handful of days after returning to SmackDown.

Though many fans were disappointed with his abrupt departure, his debut at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager was a moment to rejoice. The roaring crowd response Black received when he appeared and laid out both Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with Black Masses is a testament to his connection with the fans.

Speaking on a Twitch stream, Malakai Black said that joining AEW was the right move for himself, his career, and his family. He also stated he couldn't say enough good things about the company and predicted that it would have a bright future. Black also heaped praise on AEW's roster, saying it has many dedicated performers, and added that he was glad to be a part of such a locker room.

"It was the right move to make for me, my family, my career, [and] the state of mind I'm in. It's just a really good company. I can't say enough good things about it. They have a bright future. There are a lot of dedicated people and I'm really glad to be part of it." said Malakai Black (H/T - Fightful)

Malakai Black also revealed that AEW granted him creative freedom to craft his new character. It's safe to say a performer like Black would thrive in a company where performers have ample freedom to explore themselves.

Malakai Black talks about his first impression of AEW chief Tony Khan

Malakai Black also spoke about what it was like to meet Tony Khan and his first impressions of AEW's head-honcho. Black stated that Khan was a "wonderful" person who loved his company and wrestling in general.

"My first impression of Tony is great. What a f***ing wonderful dude. Really nice guy. Loves his company. Loves wrestling." said Black

If his attack on Cody Rhodes is any indication, it seems like Malakai Black could soon find himself clashing against one of AEW's top babyfaces.

The fact that the promotion is willing to book Black with a star like Cody is an indication of just how much they value their latest signing.

Do you think Malakai Black did the right thing by signing with AEW? Who would you like to see him face? Sound off in the comments section below!

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Arjun