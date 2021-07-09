Malakai Black names his AEW debut as one of the favorite moments of his career 

Malakai Black, AEW's latest blockbuster signing, has stated that his debut for the promotion is among the top three favorite moments of his career.

At AEW Dynamite: Road Rager, Black made his stunning debut by laying down Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes with a pair of brutal Black Masses. The build-up to Black's debut, with the lights going off and the commentatory team citing production issues before he appeared in the ring, was executed perfectly.

Speaking on a Twitch stream, Malakai Black said that his AEW debut was unforgettable and one of the best moments of his career. He further disclosed that he slept only for three hours the night before since his adrenaline was high.

"Last night was top three one of my favorite moments of my career. I slept for three hours because my adrenaline was so high. It was the cumulation of months and months and months and having this big payoff was worth the pain, chaos, and perseverance," said Malakai Black. (H/T - Fightful)

Malakai Black revealed that he himself came up with his new character and plans regarding how it will debut in front of the audience. He added that AEW was welcoming towards his pitches and were happy with all his ideas.

Black also heaped praise on AEW's production team, saying that it isn't easy to pull off such genuine surprises in this day and age. The former NXT Champion further stated that it feels good to be working in an environment where his creativity isn't stifled by external powers.

"It was a hassle to keep under wraps. Once I found out that my contract was a tad different than the usual, I just came up with this idea. I had already made the character movie and I came up with this idea and the company liked it so we ran with it. It was all very last second. I feel like, in modern day wrestling, there are few moments to make a genuine surprise and get people to look your way. For me to sneak in, not be seen, dip and dive so they wouldn't see me, that took some skill. Kudos to AEW and the entire crew. What a great operation they have there," he said. "It feels good where I'm in a place where my creative mind can be utilized instead of stopped and controlled and knowing that things weren't going to work." said Black

Malakai Black could soon wrestle Cody Rhodes In AEW

Given Cody Rhodes was on the receiving end of a Black Mass from Malakai Black, it seems like a feud between the two former WWE stars is the direction AEW is planning to head into in the coming weeks.

However, there's every possibility AEW would want to save a match of this magnitude for a bigger stage like All Out 2021 on September 5th. As such, until then, Malakai Black could lock horns with those close to Cody, i.e, Dustin Rhodes or Arn Anderson's son Brock.

