AEW's Matt Hardy blasts WWE for treating their established stars poorly

Matt Hardy has taken a vicious jibe at WWE, stating that Tony Khan knows better about utilizing legends in the pro-wrestling business.

Vince McMahon and his company have always found themselves under the radar of criticism when it comes to their booking of established stars. In recent memory, legends like Sting, Mark Henry, and Paul Wight left WWE to pursue their passion for the industry in AEW. Even relatively younger wrestlers like Andrade and Aleister Black (AEW's Malakai Black) have been released by WWE this year.

Speaking to Down For The Count, Matt Hardy recently heaped praise on Tony Khan, stating that the AEW president is an elegant man in the sense of utilizing young and veteran stars. He also noted WWE's trend of diminishing the legacies of legends via their on-screen booking.

"Tony Khan is very smart and very savvy in understanding how to utilise talent and get the most out of them. You see in WWE often they take a guy who is established and towards the end of their career and they just use them to put over guys or have the younger guys beat them up and they hurt the equity or the value of that star," said Matt Hardy.

During his final days in WWE in early 2020, Matt Hardy felt the wrath of Randy Orton on television.

While on the road to WrestleMania 36, he was assaulted by Orton as part of the latter's storyline with Edge on more than one occasion.

Matt Hardy fell short to Christian Cage during the Fyter Fest edition of AEW Dynamite

It was a nostalgic feeling for hardcore wrestling fans this week as Christian Cage and Matt Hardy wrestled each other for the first time in singles AEW competition.

Those who witnessed the match live in attendance wouldn't say that both men were wrestling in their late forties, as they delivered one hellacious battle. In the end, Christian Cage got the better of Matt Hardy, and fans appreciated the effort both men put into this match.

