"That was the s***" - AEW's Swerve Strickland on his favorite matches of his career

AEW star Swerve Strickland recently reflected on some of his favorite matches in his career so far. He specifically named a couple bouts against a former NXT North American Champion and a top star on Monday Night RAW.

Swerve made his wrestling debut in 2011, and he competed in some of the most high-profile wrestling promotions in the world before he landed in AEW. Along the way, Strickland has had many classic matches and prides himself on making sure that each match he puts on is better than the last.

But what are some of his favorites? Speaking on the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho," Swerve Strickland brought up matches from his past that he is most proud of, and one of them came against current RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle.

"Me and Matt Riddle from MLW for the World Championship, the MLW World Championship. Confetti fell from the sky and everything when I won the title and this is when Riddle is like THE GUY and he still is the guy, but that was like where 'I felt okay I can hang with anybody' I knew it, I knew it, I knew that Shane Strickland could make money in this industry that’s what I figured out there," said Swerve Strickland. [1:01:59-1:02:21]

Swerve also told Chris Jericho that he was proud of his Falls Count Anywhere Match with Leon Ruff. He noted that this bout made him feel more confident than he ever has before.

"I was really proud of that because coming through the back it was like I walked through was just such like my head held high chest out sweating but I’m not tired I just knew you know, when you walk through the curtain and then you're just like, 'Yeah you can say whatever you want, that was the s*** and you knew it was and nobody can tell you different,'" said Swerve Strickland. [1:02:34-1:02:57]

Swerve Strickland still has a score to settle with Team Taz

After he delivered a stellar effort against Allin, tensions continued to rise between Swerve Strickland and Team Taz.

Swerve was distracted by Ricky Starks of Team Taz during his match with Allin. For this reason, the former TNT Champion admitted he wasn't happy with this tainted win, as he didn't want the bout to end that way.

Swerve and his good friend Keith Lee have been at odds with Team Taz for a number of weeks, and it looks as if this feud will become even more intense from here.

