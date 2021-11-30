AEW star responds to Ric Flair wanting to wrestle him before he dies

Current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara responded to Ric Flair's desire to wrestle him, dubbing a potential contest between the two as 'The Wrestling God' vs. 'The Spanish God'.

Ric Flair, on his new podcast, said that an Israeli promoter wanted the Nature Boy to wrestle one of the four pillars of AEW.

“Yeah, listen, it’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel that wants me to wrestle your buddy, Sammy Guevara in Israel. I said, ‘$100,000 and two first-class tickets, and I’m there. 50% [before] and 50% after I beat Sammy (laughs)," Ric Flair said.

A few hours back, the 16-time world champion reiterated that he wanted to get in the ring with Sammy Guevara.

"Like I Said... I’m Going To Die, And It’s Either Going To Be Next To My Hot Wife Or In The Ring Next To @sammyguevara. Preparing For One Or The Other! WOOOOO!" Ric Flair tweeted.

Sammy Guevara responded in a welcoming manner.

Whether a match against Ric Flair comes to fruition or not, Sammy Guevara has other business to take care of. He will take on Tony Nese at AEW Rampage on December 3.

Should AEW sign Ric Flair?

When Ric Flair was released from WWE, it seemed inevitable that the wrestling icon would end up in Tony Khan's company. The AEW owner has spoken highly of Flair many times and his daughter's fiance, Andrade El Idolo, was in the company already.

However, after the Dark Side Of The Ring episode that documented the infamous 'Plane Ride From Hell', there was a lot of controversy surrounding Ric Flair. As a result, reports of him joining AEW have cooled off and - as of now - have disappeared altogether.

Over 70 years of age now, it won't be the best idea for Ric Flair to wrestle again. Moreover, Sammy Guevara must focus on improving his stock as the TNT Champion for now.

Do you want to see Ric Flair in the ring again? Do you want to see him sign with AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below?

