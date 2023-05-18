AEW scrapped plans for recent match involving Matt and Jeff Hardy

AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy recently had a well-received cinematic match against The Firm and now seem to be out on their own again. During a recent episode of his podcast, Matt revealed that Jeff's alter ego, Willow The Wisp, was initially meant to debut in this match.

Jeff Hardy first utilized his Willow persona during his and Matt's backyard promotion OMEGA and eventually introduced him to television while signed with TNA Wrestling. During this run, fans fell in love with the enigmatic creature, making it one of his most popular gimmicks.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran explained that time constraints prevented the appearance of Willow.

“I’m gonna give you a spoiler but I’m not gonna give you a spoiler. There was going to be a Willow cameo in here (Firm Deletion) and it would’ve been hilarious. But we didn’t get to do it because of time constraints and weather. So we’ll just save it for the next time.” (H/T: POST Wrestling).

Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @mckenzieas93V2 Willow in TNA was better than what people really thought he was.



Plus his entrance theme was an absolute banger. Willow in TNA was better than what people really thought he was. Plus his entrance theme was an absolute banger. https://t.co/h7vPO6P7YH

Jim Ross recently recalled having to release Jeff Hardy back in 2003, despite his massive fan following after nearly defeating The Undertaker during their 2002 Ladder match.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Willow was meant to have a moment with AEW star Stokely Hathaway

Many AEW fans praised the Firm Deletion match, especially Stokely Hathaway's segments. However, according to Matt, Jeff Hardy would have initially had more screen time while in his Willow gimmick.

Continuing in the same episode, Matt Hardy expressed that fans would have loved the segment, and they were upset that they had to cut it.

“The Willow moment was gonna be with Stokely (Hathaway) and I promise you, people would have pissed their pants in this moment. So I was really upset we didn’t get that in. But you know, it is what it is." (H/T: POST Wrestling).

It remains to be seen when or where Willow will finally make his AEW debut, but considering that Jeff Hardy aims to retire soon, it's very likely that the segment will happen sometime in the near future.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes