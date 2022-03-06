5 things AEW shouldn't do at Revolution 2022

AEW Revolution airs tonight from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. As anticipation grows, fans are eagerly speculating on all the action and potential surprises in store. However, amid all the excitement, there are a few things AEW should avoid.

All Elite Wrestling has received its share of criticism, both justified and unjustified. While it's impossible to please everyone, the product must at least maintain consistency and a certain level of quality.

With that in mind, here are five things AEW should avoid at Revolution tonight.

#5. MJF should not win through cheating or interferance in any way

Friedman, moments after delivering a low blow to CM Punk on Dynamite.

When MJF beat CM Punk twice in Chicago, he cheated both times. Fans thought he'd finally received his commupance when the match was restarted, only for Friedman to knock the straight edge star out with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

While the outcome between Punk and MJF's match at Revolution is very difficult to predict, AEW should stay away from rehashing the past. Friedman's consistent cheating and rule bending is a large part of his gimmick, but it's something AEW should move beyond - if only for one night.

The Dog Collar match is meant to be legitimate, and it's likely how this feud will end. If MJF sneaks a victory over Punk via Wardlow interference again, it could diminish the outcome.

If MJF ends up the victor, he should do so by his own ability. Beating Punk on his own will give Friedman the legitimacy he desperately needs.

#4. Orange Cassidy should not win the Face of the Revolution ladder match

Orange Cassidy is a fan favorite and is seen by some as the "mascot" of All Elite Wrestling. Beneath his goofy gimmick, Cassidy is also a tremendous wrestler with a lot of in-ring sense. Unfortunately, his current persona makes the prospect of a championship run a little too unbelievable.

Unless Cassidy changes his gimmick drastically, the other men will be a better fit to face Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship. Keith Lee, Ricky Starks or Wardlow would be far better picks to win the match and potentially carry the title forward.

#3. Tay Conti should not end Jade Cargill's streak

Cargill is currently undefeated in All Elite Wrestling.

Jade Cargill has been one of the most imposing wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling. The star has burned through the mid-to-lower card on the Women's roster and is slowly cementing her legacy as a dominant champion.

While Tay Conti is an upcoming star and will likely win a title at some stage, dethroning Cargill right now will damage Jade at a critical point in her development. Jade will eventually have to drop the championship, but at this stage the TBS Champion has a ton of momentum.

Jade's eventual defeat should come at the hands of a high-profile wrestler or someone who could benefit much more from a victory.

#2. Jurassic Express should not retain the AEW Tag Team Championships

Jurassic Express shockingly defeated the Lucha Bros to capture the AEW Tag Team Championships on the TBS debut of Dynamite. While Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy have a huge fan following, the duo have hardly felt like champions.

In fact, this tag team triple threat seems to be far more focused on the Young Bucks and reDRagon. The bubbling tension between the two teams and between The Elite and former Undisputed Era as a whole seems to be taking center stage for the immediate future.

As a result, Jurassic Express are somehow "the other team" in their own title match. Their championship run has been largely forgettable, and as such, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus should have some time off to build themselves up again.

#1. AEW should not keep Chris Jericho as a babyface

Jericho called Eddie Kingston out during Dynamite, hinting at a heel turn.

Chris Jericho has spent far more time as a heel than a babyface throughout his career. Y2J's most iconic moments in WWE also came while the star was a villain.

Initially, "The Influencer" started the Inner Circle as a major heel faction that dominated AEW in its early days. Having Jericho tap into his villainous side would be a nice callback to longtime fans in addition to cementing Eddie Kingston as a hero.

AEW shouldn't allow Jericho to play the antagonist for only one night before pushing him back into a heroic spotlight next week. The "Le Champion" should go full-blown heel, humiliating Kingston in the process.

Edited by Jacob Terrell