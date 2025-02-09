AEW to sign popular star as the 6th member of The Death Riders after WWE exit? Exploring the possibility

The Death Riders has been a force to be reckoned with ever since they came together last year. The group consisting of Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir have put the entire roster on notice in their vision to transform AEW into what it was meant to be.

The group is already on their way to accomplishing their goals as Moxley holds the prestigious AEW World Championship while the remaining three men hold the World Trios Titles. Moxley has even stated recently that they are open to adding new members as long as they align with the group's common vision for AEW. Hence, Sonya Deville would make a perfect addition to Mox's crew.

Sonya Deville is currently under contract with WWE. However, it was recently reported that the Stamford-based promotion won't be renewing her contract when it expires in a few weeks. This makes Deville a free agent. Hence, Tony Khan could pick her up from the free agent market. She could then join Mox's group as their sixth member. This gives Marina Shafir a partner with whom she can dominate the women's division.

Right now, Mox's crew has only targeted the men's division. But with Deville's addition, they can go after the women and as a result, they have the entire company in the palm of their hand. Her MMA background could also make her a legitimate threat to the entire women's division.

However, the aforementioned angle is just speculative at the moment and the fans will have to tune in to find out how the story unfolds.

Eric Bischoff is unhappy with The Death Riders' storyline

When The Death Riders first came together, fans were excited since the group promised to bring about change in the company which was very much needed. However, as the weeks pass, fans' interest in the story has been dwindling. Jon Moxley and his crew have been beating up anyone who has stepped in their way but they have still not been able to bring about the change they had initially promised which has caused people to lose interest.

Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff said that the storyline has fallen short and the group has been driving audiences away from the product:

"Flat as can be. Jon Moxley, are you kidding me? The whole Death Riders, whatever that is... it ain't working. The only thing that that death is riding is the audience away from the product," Eric Bischoff said.

It will be interesting to see how long AEW will continue with this Death Riders angle.

