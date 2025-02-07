WWE legend very unhappy with Jon Moxley and Death Riders in AEW; says they are driving the "audience away"

AEW continues to feature The Death Riders as a top act, and fans continue to respond with brutal criticism. The faction led by Jon Moxley has been doubted from the start, but even AEW die-hards seem to be speaking out against the storyline as of late. Now one of the biggest names in wrestling history is offering a ruthless take.

Tony Khan often receives immense criticism for the shortcomings of his young wrestling promotion, but All Elite Wrestling is also praised when they seem to do things right. The current storyline with the AEW World Champion and his faction of villains had strong potential but has fallen flat time and time again. Fans, analysts, and other wrestlers are speaking out more often, with many calling on Khan and AEW to dethrone The Purveyor of Violence before moving on from The Death Riders.

Eric Bischoff continues to critique the All Elite product, and he is doubling down on thoughts about The Death Riders. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling, the former nWo star discussed how not one single AEW talent is more valuable than they were before, pointing to how Khan even managed to "screw up" MJF's run. He then had some harsh words for The Death Riders.

"Flat as can be. Jon Moxley, are you kidding me? The whole Death Riders, whatever that is... it ain't working. The only thing that that death is riding is the audience away from the product," Eric Bischoff said. [From 16:04 to 16:17]

Cope vs. Moxley for the World Championship is expected for Revolution on March 9. Since dethroning Bryan Danielson at WrestleDream on October 12, Moxley has retained over Orange Cassidy and Powerhouse Hobbs in singles action, and over Cassidy, Jay White, and Adam Page in a Four-Way.

Updated lineup for AEW Grand Slam: Australia

All Elite Wrestling is just over one week from debuting Down Under on Saturday, February 15 at the Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Below is the updated lineup for the somewhat-controversial Grand Slam: Australia:

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher

Brisbane Brawl: Jay White and Cope vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Jay White and Cope vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Buddy Matthews Women's World Championship: Mariah May (c) vs. Toni Storm

Grand Slam is set to air immediately after TNT's NBA All-Star coverage that Saturday night. It was confirmed that Grand Slam will air coast-to-coast on TNT and Max, in place of the weekly Collision episode, and on a tape delay of around 21 hours.

