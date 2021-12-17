5 reasons Kevin Owens should've signed with AEW instead of WWE

AEW missed out on a huge opportunity to land one of WWE's top talents in Kevin Owens. The former Universal Champion has opted to stay with the company instead of entering free agency and signed fresh terms that include a new multi-year deal, according to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful.

After a period of speculation, it seems like Kevin Owens will not be All Elite anytime soon. There were rumors the superstar could have crossed over to Tony Khan’s promotion once his WWE contract expired in January. Owens even played up the rumors by teasing fans on social media.

But WWE has seemingly made an offer that Owens couldn't refuse. Going into WWE's first PPV of 2022, Day 1, he is currently part of the WWE Championship fatal four-Way alongside Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Big E.

Perhaps WWE will finally pull the trigger on a long overdue title victory and main event run for Owens, who last held a world title back in 2016. But could The Prizefighter have had a greater impact on AEW instead?

Here are 5 reasons Owens would have benefitted from joining Tony Khan's promotion.

#5 AEW would have provided Kevin Owens a lighter schedule

Kevin @FightOwensFight This guy turned 14 today.



Fourteen. That’s also how tall he is in feet!



I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s the best kid! I’m extremely lucky to be his dad.



You don’t have Twitter because I won’t let you on the cesspool that is social media but still…

Happy Birthday Owen!!! This guy turned 14 today.Fourteen. That’s also how tall he is in feet!I couldn’t be more proud of him. He’s the best kid! I’m extremely lucky to be his dad.You don’t have Twitter because I won’t let you on the cesspool that is social media but still…Happy Birthday Owen!!! https://t.co/m1BZum51CL

WWE is notorious for having a tough travel schedule which has burned out countless wrestlers. The superstars not only wrestle on Raw, SmackDown or NXT but also on monthly PPVs and live events. The lifestyle is grueling and while the pandemic has allowed the wrestlers to lessen their schedule and travel, it could eventually go back to the status quo once the world opens up fully.

Owens is a well-known family man and AEW's lighter schedule might have appealed to him, seeing as the company only has weekly television without regular house-show commitments. AEW's pay-per-views are only four times a year. With the flexibility comes more family time and it would have served him immensely.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Anirudh B