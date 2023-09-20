AEW star announces retirement after allegedly being 'jerked around' by major promotion

An AEW star has announced their retirement from a major promotion after being 'jerked around' in recent times.

The star in question is Jake Hager, who has been able to balance his professional wrestling career with his run as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, performing for the Bellator MMA promotion.

During a recent virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest, Hager officially revealed that he was retired from MMA. The AEW star stated that he worked hard to get into shape over the past year, but a fight never came to be for him.

"Officially, I’m retired from MMA. I trained hard last year but Bellator was jerking me off and I retired and I am now just focusing on wrestling now." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Expand Tweet

Hager leaves the world of Mixed Martial Arts with a record of three wins, zero losses, and one no-contest, meaning that he can now boast about being undefeated during his time as an MMA fighter.

Jake Hager recently parted ways with Chris Jericho in AEW

With his MMA career seemingly coming to an end, it's safe to say that there is a lot of change going on in Jake Hager's career as of late.

On the August 9, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Hager's long-time partnership with Chris Jericho came to an end when the Jericho Appreciation Society officially disbanded.

Expand Tweet

With Hager and Jericho no longer being a duo, the next phase of Jake's career will mark the first time in All Elite Wrestling that he won't have any association with The Ocho. Jake debuted for the company on the first episode of Dynamite in 2019, becoming a founding member of The Inner Circle in the process alongside Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz.

What do you think is next for Jake Hager in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star