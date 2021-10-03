"There's a reason why Conor McGregor isn't calling out Francis Ngannou" - Brian Cage sends a warning to AEW star

Brian Cage, in a recent tweet, warned FTW champion Ricky Starks of repeating a beatdown Starks suffered back when the two squared off. Recently, Cage has been out of action because of a knee injury, but it looks like a bout between him and Starks is inevitable.

The rivalry between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage is in its ultimate stages. Team TAZ helping Starks win the FTW championship from Cage was a huge turning point in this rivalry. 'The Machine,' who has now completely changed into a babyface, has been seeking revenge since then.

But because of Cage's injury, the match hasn't happened yet. AEW has been promoting the match since All Out by airing promos done by both stars. In a recent tweet, "The Machine" reminded Starks of the beatdown he will receive in the future.

Cage reminded the FTW champ that he is bigger and more talented than Starks. In the tweet, Cage also referred to UFC stars Conor McGregor and Francis Ngannou. You can see the unedited tweet here.

Brian Cage challenged Ricky Starks

There is a growing possibility that the last chapter of the long-lasting feud between Ricky Starks and Brian Cage may happen at AEW Full Gear PPV.

Brian Cage to focus on Miro after facing Ricky Starks

Brian Cage will set his sights on Miro after he is done and dusted with Ricky Starks. The "God's Favorite Machine" locking horns with "God's Favorite Champion" will undoubtedly be a treat for fans to watch.

Miro recently lost his TNT championship to Sammy Guevara in an intense match on AEW Rampage. Since he lost his title, it would undoubtedly be the best time to start his rivalry with Cage.

