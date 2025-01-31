AEW star to bring in former WWE personality as the female Paul Heyman? Potential move explored

AEW shares many similarities with WWE, from the stars who have worked there to the backstage personalities. The two companies coexist because of each other.

However, WWE has one thing that Tony Khan does not: a manager like Paul Heyman. The Hall of Famer is one such character whose personality can never be matched. He takes feuds to a new level and often elevates his clients to main event status.

Over the years, we have seen that with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk. However, there is a chance that AEW star Ricochet could bring in a former WWE personality, the female Paul Heyman, to continue his arc as a heel: his fiancee, Samantha Irvin.

Trending

Ever since she departed from WWE, Irvin has been very defensive about Ricochet on social media. Given how he has been targeted by the company, the time could be right for her to come to the land of the Elite.

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo believes Samantha Irvin will be a manager in AEW

Vince Russo is known to have outlandish takes when it comes to the world of wrestling, but this particular one will have many fans on the edge.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling’s The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WCW star said that he sees her managing Ricochet in the near future. He said:

“Bro, I think it's all a work. She talks about wanting to be a manager, and she wanted to be a [General Manager]... bro, can you not see her managing Ricochet at AEW? I could see that in a heartbeat, that's why I think this is one huge work.”

If that happens, the reaction from wrestling fans around the world will be nothing short of spectacular. Samantha is great on the mic, and she could cover up a lot of Ricochet’s shortcomings on the mic, given what the fans have seen over the last few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback