AEW's up-and-coming star Daniel Garcia's career could have been cut short after a near-fatal car accident. So, when did Daniel Garcia have a car accident?

He had a life-threatening accident back in January 2021. Garcia and his Buffalo Brothers gang traveled back to New York after a show in Montreal. Daniel and four of his friends slid on black ice and ended up smashing into a guardrail. The car was split into two parts.

“If we hit a few inches over the rail, it would’ve went through the car and hit me directly. That was only a couple inches away from the end for me.” said Daniel Garcia.

Even though Garcia miraculously survived, he ended up having some serious injuries from the crash. He broke his ankle, right femur, fibula, and tibia in his left shin. Moreover, his lower half was left with multiple scars.

Daniel Garcia made an inspiring return to wrestling just six months after the car crash. He faced Lee Moriarty in his first live wrestling match in two years.

Who is Daniel Garcia's dream opponent in AEW?

Daniel Garcia was having a Twitter Q&A session with his fans when one fan asked Garcia about his dream match. 'The Red Death' replied that he would love a match with Hooks, the son of Taz.

A bout between the two superstars could be a treat for the fans, but it looks like fans have to wait for the time being.

Garcia is going through one of the best runs of his wrestling career so far. The former WBC welterweight winner has faced the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin, and CM Punk in a short period of time.

If he can showcase his immense skills and keep up the momentum, Garcia will fulfill his destiny to be an AEW megastar.

