AEW star to deal a massive blow to Jon Moxley following shocking actions? Exploring the possibility

Jon Moxley is one of the most fearsome stars in AEW, and rightfully so. He has been unstoppable ever since he became the leader of the Death Riders.The group has taken out star after star, making it easy for the former AEW World Champion. The likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir have been constantly at the side of Moxley for a long time, but it looks like they have met their match.Darby Allin made his shocking return at All In and helped Hangman Adam Page win back the AEW World Championship. He then showed up on Dynamite to take out the Death Riders once again. On Collision, he almost threw Jon Moxley off the fire escape.Allin has systematically taken the time to take out his targets, and it looks like he is ready to inflict a massive blow once again. Yuta has by far been the weakest link of the Death Riders, and in the next few weeks, he could take him out, dealing yet another blow to Moxley.Bully Ray advises Jon Moxley to take a breakJon Moxley has been working nonstop for over a year now, and it feels like his character is starting to get stale. WWE veteran Bully Ray has advised him to take a break.Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, the WWE legend said:“Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while. Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go recharge the batteries.”That is some great advice and something that the former Shield member has to take seriously. Only time will tell what he wants to do in the near future.