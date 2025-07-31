"Go away" - Jon Moxley told to take a break from AEW by WWE veteran following huge setback

Jon Moxley has been a regular feature on AEW TV for the past few years. Hence, a WWE veteran advised him to take a break.

Ad

Bully Ray is the latest to comment on Jon Moxley. Mox has been one of the top stars in AEW for a long time now. He has been the face of the company whom Tony Khan can always count on. Mox has rarely taken time off in the past six years, and he has been constantly featured in storylines and big matches.

Just recently, he concluded his fourth reign as World Champion when he lost the title to Hangman Adam Page at All In: Texas. This week on Dynamite, Moxley got his rematch but was unable to regain the title from Page.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray advised Moxley to go away for some time because his character could use a break.

“Moxley, in my opinion, should probably take a breather for a while. Go away, not because I don’t want to see you on my television, but because I think your character could use a break for a little bit. Go recharge the batteries.” [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Ad

Jim Cornette gave Jon Moxley's faction a new name

The Death Riders have been a dominant faction in AEW ever since they came together last year. They have maintained a stranglehold over the men's division. The group was also instrumental in Mox's reign as World Champion. However, their storyline has received criticism from fans and pundits in the past for being too boring.

Ad

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran said that they are doing the same repetitive stuff with the Death Riders that they did before. He also called Mox's faction The Bore Horsemen.

"It’s the same s*** they were doing. They just switched the belt. We’re not going to get rid of these guys. We’re not gonna not have to look at Moxley. Every week they are going to do the same thing. The new world champion in a six-man tag, still can’t get rid of The Bore Horsemen (The Death Riders),” Jim Cornette said. [From 0:16 to 0:36]

Ad

It will be interesting to see what's next for Jon Moxley in AEW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE