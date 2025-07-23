Jon Moxley's faction handed a new name by WWE veteran

Former WWE star Jon Moxley is the leader of The Death Riders. His AEW World Title reign was memorable, and the locker room fears his faction. Apart from him, the group consists of Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac.Ever since its formation, The Death Riders has received mixed reception. While many have praised the group's heel tactics, others can't stand it. One of the most vocal critics of this group is former WWE personality Jim Cornette. He finds it extremely boring, and on a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, he gave the stable a new name: The Bore Horsemen.The former manager was not pleased to see &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs &amp; Mark Briscoe vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli &amp; Wheeler Yuta on Dynamite last week. He accused Tony Khan of making repetitive and stagnant booking decisions.&quot;It’s the same s*** they were doing. They just switched the belt. We’re not going to get rid of these guys. We’re not gonna not have to look at Moxley. Every week they are going to do the same thing. The new world champion in a six-man tag, still can’t get rid of The Bore Horsemen (The Death Riders),” Jim Cornette said. [From 0:16 to 0:36]Jim Cornette shows concern for former WWE star Adam ColeAdam Cole was unable to defend the AEW TNT Championship at All In 2025 because he was not medically cleared to wrestle. He is taking a break from in-ring competition, and it is uncertain if or when he will make a comeback.On a recent episode of The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette showed concern for the former WWE star. He said Cole has gotten frailer since returning from injury, and he felt terrible about the situation.&quot;Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it (…). I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW (…). I feel so bad for him.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHopefully, this setback will not affect Adam Cole too much, and he will eventually make a spectacular return. After all, he is one of the Tony Khan-led company's biggest assets.If you use quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.