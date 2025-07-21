"He's getting frailer" - Jim Cornette shows concern for AEW star after heartbreaking announcement

Veteran wrestling personality Jim Cornette is one of AEW's biggest critics. He is not a fan of the promotion because their approach to the business does not align with his mentality.

AEW star Adam Cole is indefinitely out of action. He was unable to defend the TNT Championship at All In 2025 because he was not medically cleared to compete. He had no other choice but to relinquish the title. At the above pay-per-view, the former NXT Champion delivered a heartbreaking speech about his issues and also hinted at saying goodbye to in-ring competition.

Jim Cornette recently expressed concern for Adam Cole. On a recent episode of Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, the former manager stated that Cole has become frailer since returning to All Elite Wrestling in October 2024. Additionally, he said that he likes the former WWE star and feels bad for him.

"Since he’s been back, he’s getting smaller. He’s getting frailer. I’m thinking that maybe he’s been doing it when he shouldn’t have been doing it… I’m more worried about him than his bad booking in f—ing AEW… I feel so bad for him. I like that kid and, but, and I know it’s what he’s always wanted to do, and he was doing it well, but goddamn, don’t kill yourself. Literally." said Cornette. [H/T: Wrestling News]

Jim Cornette despises AEW star "Speedball" Mike Bailey

Jim Cornette is not a fan of "Speedball" Mike Bailey. In a recent Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru episode, the legend brutally criticized him. Furthermore, he was disgusted that The Hurt Syndicate had to share the ring with 'children' like him.

"I gotta be honest with you. I think I would root for Pockets (Orange Cassidy) to kick the s**t out of Hong Kong Phooey. I cannot stomach the sight of him. It's an insult to me, visually, that Spitball is on this program, and then the Hurts had to bump for these children." he said.

Nevertheless, Bailey is a fan favorite, and he will probably win a title in the Jacksonville-based company soon.

