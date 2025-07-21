4 things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW tonight

WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing later tonight on Netflix. This edition of RAW will be the second following Evolution. It will also be the second-to-last edition of the red brand before SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3.A lot of big matches, segments, and appearances have been confirmed for RAW tonight. Rusev and Sheamus will have a rematch following their highly praised bout a few weeks ago, Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria will go face-to-face, and Sami Zayn will return to battle Karrion Kross.One big name being promoted for Monday Night RAW is CM Punk. It isn't yet clear what Punk will do on the newest episode of Monday Night RAW, but he is always one of the most interesting performers. Fans are intrigued.So, what will The Second City Saint do on Monday Night RAW tonight? This article will take a look at a handful of different things Punk can do on the red brand's next episode on Netflix later tonight.Below are four things CM Punk can do on WWE RAW tonight.#4. He could cut a scathing promo on GuntherCM Punk is known for a lot of things. He has held the WWE Championship. Punk has held tag team gold with Kofi Kingston. He even fought in one of the main events of WrestleMania this year.With that being said, Punk is likely best known for his incredible microphone skills. His &quot;pipebomb&quot; promo on John Cena is one of the most infamous scathing attacks in WWE history. That promo is just the tip of the iceberg for what Punk can do and has done, however.Come Monday Night RAW tonight, Punk could use those microphone skills on Gunther. He could cut an aggressive promo on the dangerous Austrian. This would also serve as a hard sell for their upcoming match at SummerSlam, encouraging fans to buy tickets.#3. CM Punk could push Gunther down again on WWE RAWA very interesting segment took place on WWE Monday Night RAW three weeks ago. Gunther had a confrontation with Seth Rollins. Eventually, CM Punk came out and ran The Visionary up the stands. From there, Rollins had a brawl with LA Knight.This left Gunther and The Second City Saint in the ring together. An angry CM Punk attempted to leave, only for Gunther to grab Punk's arm. The Voice of the Voiceless then retaliated by shoving The Ring General. Gunther shockingly fell on his butt and couldn't believe it happened.Come RAW tonight, a similar incident could take place. Punk and Gunther could be face-to-face in the ring, perhaps in anticipation of the aforementioned scathing promo. If things then get heated, Punk could again shove Gunther down and embarrass the former King of the Ring.#2. He could make peace with Roman ReignsRoman Reigns shocked fans on WWE Monday Night RAW last week. After being away from television for close to three months, the OTC made his comeback to an excited audience. He got physical immediately too.The OTC targeted Bron Breakker, the man responsible for taking Roman out of action, and Bronson Reed. Both men were sent running. From there, he had a stare down with CM Punk before both men shifted their focus to their WWE rivals.CM Punk and Roman Reigns aren't friends. In fact, they had numerous heated brawls earlier this year. Still, they have a common enemy. On RAW tonight, the two could finally make peace in order to team up and battle Paul Heyman's stable moving forward.#1. Punk could form a stable with Jey Uso and Roman ReignsBronson Reed and Bron Breakker are part of a new stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The group is led by Seth Rollins, who is unfortunately injured, and Paul Heyman. With Rollins gone, The Oracle is leading the duo.As a whole, this faction has been violent and destructive on RAW and even on SmackDown in the past. They have taken out numerous WWE stars, including CM Punk and Roman Reigns themselves, Sami Zayn, and perhaps most notably, Jey Uso.Supposing that Punk and Roman can get along, the two could form a brand new faction alongside their mutual ally: Jey Uso. Roman and Jey are cousins; meanwhile, Punk and Uso are friends. If the trio can maintain peace, they could be the stable that brings down Paul's group once and for all.