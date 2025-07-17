Adam Cole was forced to relinquish his TNT Championship at AEW All In due to health concerns. Now, there is a new update on the backstage reactions to the move that caused his injury.

At All In, Adam Cole was set to defend his AEW TNT title against Kyle Fletcher. Ahead of the show, Tony Khan announced that The Panama City Playboy was not medically cleared and would be vacating his title. The match was then changed to a four-way bout for the title involving Dustin Rhodes, Daniel Garcia, Sammy Guevara, and Fletcher.

Rhodes went on to win the bout and become the new TNT Champion. Recently, it was reported that Cole's injury was a concussion aggravated by a lariat performed on him by Fletcher in a match on last week's Collision. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has provided an update on backstage concerns after Adam Cole's incident.

On the latest edition of Fightful Q&A, the wrestling insider said there were discussions backstage in AEW about the sequence that caused Cole's injury.

“There were definitely talent who asked, ‘Do you know which spot it was?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, it was the lariat.’ And they went, ‘Yeah.’ [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out his comments in the video below.

Dutch Mantell says AEW star Adam Cole's career might be over

WWE legend Dutch Mantell addressed Adam Cole's injury on the latest edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell. He wished The Panama City Playboy a speedy recovery before stressing that concussions were career-threatening injuries, and Cole might be advised to retire.

''I hope he's okay. I hope he recovers fine, but any type of injury like that, you know, could just end your wrestling days because it's too dangerous to continue (...) You can only have so many concussions without ramifications, and this may be his wake-up call. Hope not, but you don't know if he tries it again. So maybe the doctors will tell him just to hang it up." [1:24:19 - 1:24:54]

While there is no specific time frame for Cole's recovery, AEW fans will hope he can eventually return to in-ring action.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the Transcription if you take any quotes from the second half of this article.

