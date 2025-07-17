Adam Cole’s in-ring career might be over, says WWE legend

A WWE veteran recently weighed in on Adam Cole's health concerns, stating that the star could be on the verge of hanging up his wrestling boots.
Last week on Collision, The Paragon (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly) battled Kyle Fletcher, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero in a six-man tag team match. During the bout, Cole took a hard lariat from Fletcher, reportedly the cause of his current concussion-related health issues. This eventually resulted in him relinquishing the TNT Championship and not competing at All In Texas.
Recently, WWE legend and wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell addressed the spot that reportedly gave a concussion to The Panama City Playboy. Speaking on the latest edition of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, the legend didn't initially believe that the injury was caused by the lariat but seemingly changed his mind after re-watching the clip.
"Hard to tell, but yeah. I don't think it's the clothesline; I think he just landed wrong. He landed sideways. That's a way to not only get a concussion, which he said he got; it's a good way to break that neck, too,'' he said. [1:23:11-1:23:34]
He then went to wish Cole a speedy recovery but stressed that injuries like these are career-threatening, adding that the doctors may ask the former TNT Champion ''to hang it up.''
''I hope he's okay. I hope he recovers fine, but any type of injury like that, you know, could just end your wrestling days because it's too dangerous to continue. One more injury, you know it could be even worse; you could be paralyzed... You can only have so many concussions without ramifications, and this may be his wake-up call. Hope not, but you don't know if he tries it again. So maybe the doctors will tell him just to hang it up." [1:24:19-1:24:54]
A few days ago, Dutch Mantell made an appearance on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, where the veteran said that former WWE Champion Bryan Danielson is not the greatest of all time due to factors outside of his in-ring ability.
"In wrestling you are not really graded by how good you are because that's a subjective term. It's how much money you are drawing. So if you look at money, you gotta look at WWE, those guys, and you gotta look at Hulk Hogan and all that."
While many consider The American Dragon to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Mantell's take certainly presents fans with a new perspective.
