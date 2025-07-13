Bryan Danielson is NOT the greatest of all time, thinks WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson is considered to be one of the most talented stars in pro-wrestling history, and rightfully so. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes he is not at the top of the totem pole.

Danielson is currently a part of AEW, where he was formerly a champion. His in-ring technical expertise sets him apart, and his matches are a treat to watch for fans. Nevertheless, Dutch Mantell thinks that if other factors are taken into account, legends like Hulk Hogan rank above The American Dragon.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the former WWE on-screen manager stated:

"As far as his talent, very very talented. Probably amongst the top five, in executing a match. But in wrestling you are not really graded by how good you are, because that's a subjective term. It's how much money you are drawing. So if you look at money, you gotta look at WWE those guys, and you gotta look at Hulk Hogan and all that." [1:00 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

Another WWE veteran recently pointed out Bryan Danielson's weakness

While Danielson is extremely skilled inside the squared circle, Vince Russo thinks that his mic skills are not the best.

Speaking on an episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE creative writer stated that Danielson was not very adept at cutting a promo. He said:

"Well, see, here's where I think, from what I saw of Bryan Danielson, this is, to me, the box he would not be able to check, and that's cutting the promo," Russo said. [From 6:20 onwards]

Danielson is still with AEW, although he lost his World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream 2024. He made his presence felt at All In 2025, when he appeared to help Hangman Page defeat Moxley in the main event, and it remains to be seen what is next for him down the line in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

