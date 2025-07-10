Former world champion questions AEW legend Bryan Danielson's mic skills (Exclusive)

AEW has quite a few talented wrestlers on the roster, with some of them being the absolute best in the business. The promotion boasts stars such as Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Bryan Danielson, and Chris Jericho, all of whom have held the company's World Championship and can be considered among the best wrestlers in the world.

Ad

However, former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Vince Russo has pointed out a flaw in Bryan Danielson's arsenal, taking issue with The American Dragon's mic skills. Bryan has been in the Jacksonville-based promotion since leaving WWE in 2021 and has had a remarkable tenure with the company thus far. He won the World Title at All In 2024.

Speaking on Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince claimed that while the AEW legend has all the tools required to be a top performer, the 44-year-old lacks the promo skills to be considered the best.

Ad

Trending

"Well, see, here's where I think, from what I saw of Bryan Danielson, this is, to me, the box he would not be able to check, and that's cutting the promo," Russo said. [From 6:20 onwards]

Ad

Bryan Danielson has been a pro wrestler for more than two decades, starting his career back in October 1999. He has since wrestled for various promotions, such as WWE, ROH, NJPW, and All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon is a five-time WWE World Champion, a one-time ROH World Champion, and a one-time AEW World Champion.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE