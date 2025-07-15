Devastating news on Adam Cole; retirement update - Reports

A devastating report has come out on Adam Cole, and there is also something that touches on his potential retirement. Fans will be shaken reading this report.

Cole shocked the wrestling community when it was revealed that he had to vacate his TNT Championship at All In. It was so sudden that a match had to be scheduled, and Dustin Rhodes ended up becoming the new champion.

It was reported that Adam Cole was suffering from concussion issues. Now, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Live how Cole suffered the injury. He said that it occurred during his match with Kyle Fletcher on Collison. He said:

“Kyle Fletcher lariated him right in the jaw, and he ended up with a concussion, and he talked to Tony Khan, and ended up he’s out.”

He also noted that everything was legitimate and not a storyline.

“Everything you see is everything that happened… everything that you saw on television was 100% legitimate, everything he said, all of it,” he said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Adam Cole was apparently prepared to announce his retirement

In the same report, Dave Meltzer also noted that Adam Cole was considering announcing his retirement. However, cooler heads prevailed, and that announcement was shelved.

He said:

“From what I can gather… he was pretty much ready to go out on Saturday and retire. And I guess, you know, cooler heads prevailed, and it’s exactly what he said. He was like, ‘I’m not in the right headspace to make that decision right now.' His future as a wrestler is very much in doubt, and it’s just going to be a matter of time when he feels he’s in the right headspace, he’s going to make a decision, and we’ll see what happens.”

The next few weeks will be pivotal for Cole's future, and his fans will be praying that he emerges on the right side.

