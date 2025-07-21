  • home icon
"I cannot stomach the sight of him" - Jim Cornette launches vicious attack on popular AEW star

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:07 GMT
Jim Cornette is a WCW veteran [Photos courtesy of his X Account]
Jim Cornette is a WCW veteran [Photos courtesy of Jim on X and allelitewrestling.com]

Jim Cornette has just expressed his criticism of a popular AEW star, as he revealed that in no way was he a fan of them. He mentioned his dismay at seeing them at a recent major event.

All In: Texas took place more than a week ago, and the show featured the Hurt Syndicate successfully defending their tag team titles against both JetSpeed and The Patriarchy. They once more asserted their dominance and proved that no other duo in the company is at their level.

During a recent episode of his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette verbally went after one of the individuals in the match, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. He has criticized him before, but this time around, he could not stomach how he was in a big match like this. The veteran did not enjoy how The Hurt Syndicate had to share the ring with stars like him.

also-read-trending Trending
"I gotta be honest with you. I think I would root for Pockets (Orange Cassidy) to kick the s**t out of Hong Kong Phooey. I cannot stomach the sight of him. It's an insult to me, visually, that Spitball is on this program, and then the Hurts had to bump for these children." [2:16-2:39]
Jim Cornette may have his latest most disliked AEW star

Later on in the same podcast, Cornette's co-host Brian Last asked him whether Speedball had topped another AEW star he hated, Orange Cassidy.

For years now, the former WCW veteran has often ridiculed Cassidy, as he did not enjoy his gimmick. He revealed that he now hated Mike Bailey more than him. He was not a fan of his gimmick and his in-ring demeanor, despite his backing this up by having a fourth-degree black belt.

"Yes. Yes, I do. I believe I do. Because at least Pockets didn't look cheerful. So, Bailey looks like 'I know I'm a nerdish douchebag and I'm proud of it and it makes me happy.' Rather than Pockets was like 'Yeah, I know I'm just an insignificant bland piece of s**t but I'm kind of resigned to it.'" [2:49-3:19]
Speedball has proven that he is one of AEW's best signings over the past year, sharing the ring with big names such as Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega, just to name a few.

Please give credit Drive-Thru podcast and give Sportskeeda Wrestling an H/T when getting quotes from the article.

Enzo Curabo

Edited by Harish Raj S
