"Get him the f*** out of there" - WWE veteran wants Tony Khan to fire 38-year-old AEW star

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Orange Cassidy and suggested Tony Khan fire the AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Cassidy has been integral to the AEW roster since the company began in 2019. He recently defeated PAC on the October 12, 2022, edition of Dynamite to secure the All-Atlantic Championship. The victory marked his first championship win in the promotion.

Despite his popularity, Jim Cornette seemingly would not let Orange Cassidy anywhere near the AEW roster if he was in charge of the company. Here's what the former WWE manager had to say about Freshly Squeezed on the Jim Cornette Experience.

“Do we have an incinerator rather than a garbage can? [Brian Last mentions that they could put him on a train to Tijuana, Mexico] Well good, put him on that and then blow up the bridge and then jet it across the Rio Grande. No he needs to not only be fired but also penalized or punished in some way for crimes against nature. Yeah, he’s done, get him the f*** out of there.” [6:00 - 6:26]

Cornette is not a fan of the 38-year-old's gimmick, with the former WWE manager calling him an insult to the wrestling business for his in-ring antics.

Orange Cassidy successfully defended the AEW All-Atlantic Championship on Rampage

Orange Cassidy has already proven to be a fighting champion following the most recent edition of AEW Rampage. During the show, he made his first defense of the All-Atlantic Championship.

Cassidy inserted himself into the match between Preston "10" Vance and Rush because, in his own words, he felt like it while also putting his title on the line.

Cassidy managed to counter Vance's move and secure a pinfall victory over the powerhouse in a bout that could have gone to any of the men involved. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the star.

