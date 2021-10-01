"He's a phony comedian" - Jim Cornette tears apart former AEW World Championship contender 

Jim Cornette recently slammed Orange Cassidy's character in AEW, referring to him as a "phony comedian."

Cassidy is a fan-favorite performer whose radical approach to wrestling has gained him as many followers as detractors. One of the major critics of Orange Cassidy is Jim Cornette, who has time and again shared his disdain towards the former's on-screen character.

Even in the latest edition of his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, he blasted the former AEW World Championship contender. He thinks that Cassidy is a comedian who will never get past his current level in All Elite Wrestling.

Furthermore, Cornette pointed out that people who enjoy Orange Cassidy's character would continue to admire him, while those who don't would always dislike his work.

"He's a blooming idiot. He's not gonna break through to any level past where he's right now because he's established to people that he's a phony comedian that's not funny and for people who like phony comedy that's not funny, they like him, and for people who don't they ain't gonna start. So it is what it is right now. It's the same joke being told every week for years now, and it's old," said Jim Cornette.

Orange Cassidy will compete in a Hair vs Hair. match on this week's AEW Rampage

On the Friday night episode of Rampage, Cassidy will square off against Hardy Family Office's Jack Evans in a Hair vs. Hair match. The bout will be a continuation of the months-long rivalry between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy. The babyface is the clear-cut favorite to emerge victorious in the clash.

The gimmick match was initially rumored to feature Hardy battling it out with Cassidy, but the company instead booked Evans in place of the WWE legend. There's a chance that the match on Rampage could set up a blow-off encounter between Orange Cassidy and Matt Hardy, possibly at Full Gear 2021.

Do you agree with Jim Cornette's take on Orange Cassidy? Do you think Cassidy and Matt Hardy should compete at Full Gear? Sound off in the comments section below.

