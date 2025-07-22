  • home icon
Death Riders to officially split up due to 4-time WWE Champion's actions in AEW? Exploring the possibility

By N.S Walia
Published Jul 22, 2025 10:24 GMT
Death Riders are led by former WWE star Jon Moxley in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli
The Death Riders are led by former WWE star Jon Moxley in AEW (Image via Claudio Castagnoli's Instagram handle & WWE on X)

The Death Riders have been experiencing major setbacks in AEW in recent weeks. A former WWE Champion's return could be the final nail in the coffin and lead to the faction's implosion.

At All In: Texas, Jon Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. The showdown was gruesome and saw interference from The Death Riders and numerous babyfaces. One such talent was Bryan Danielson. After a lengthy hiatus, The American Dragon returned to television and helped Page take out the heel stable.

Last year, Moxley and his faction took the World Title from Danielson, marking the end of his full-time in-ring career. The former WWE Champion could return to AEW for a short stint and exact revenge on the stable. He could take out The Death Riders one by one and finally score a huge win over Moxley.

A frustrated Purveyor of Violence might disband the faction following the potential loss and embark on a solo run. In this scenario, the four-time WWE Champion could end The Death Riders' reign of terror in All Elite Wrestling. The story could come full circle if Danielson beats Moxley upon his comeback because he was the group's first major victim.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and there is no confirmation on whether Danielson is medically cleared to compete again.

Bryan Danielson has different plans outside AEW

While wrestling fans are still hoping for Bryan Danielson's return to the ring after his All In appearance, he has been working on some different plans. At Starcast Texas, The American Dragon recently revealed he was training to be a volunteer firefighter to serve the community.

“So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter (…) I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for,” [H/T: Fightful]

With Danielson proving that he still has gas left in the tank, it will be interesting to see if he returns for one more run in All Elite Wrestling.

