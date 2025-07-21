Potential spoiler on Bryan Danielson's future after full-time retirement

Former WWE and AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson has seemingly provided a spoiler on his future in wrestling. Danielson had announced last year that he was retiring from full-time wrestling.After his full-time retirement following WrestleDream 2024, Bryan Danielson has rarely shown up in AEW, but made a surprise appearance in the All In: Texas main event. However, The American Dragon has yet to make a proper in-ring return as a part-timer.Danielson recently revealed that he had transitioned to a backstage role in AEW and is a consultant. Meanwhile, the former WWE world champion opened up on what he intends to do in the near future, which could be a potential spoiler that he will not be returning to the ring anytime soon.During his appearance at the Starrcast Texas event, Bryan Danielson revealed that he is training to be a volunteer firefighter in order to provide service to his community:“So one of the things in our area that needs help is the forest fires, and so, one of my things to provide service to my community is training to be a volunteer firefighter… I’m looking at how I can be of service to my community and where I can feel like I’m really doing something with my life that’s productive and has meaning, you know? Those are the kind of things I’m looking for,” Bryan disclosed. [H/T Fightful]While fans were expecting Danielson's in-ring return after he appeared at All In: Texas, his training to be a firefighter might delay that even further.Bryan Danielson revealed the moment his neck got worseIn the same interview, Bryan Danielson also revealed that his neck got worse after his incredible match with Will Ospreay at AEW Dynasty 2024, as he was already in pain:&quot;I was always kind of in a little bit of pain, and then after I wrestled Will — Will is such an incredible athlete, and I am such a stupid man… He can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, and because he can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, I put myself in a position where I didn’t actually know what I was doing and didn’t ask him what I should do, and so then I landed on my head, and then from there, my neck just got progressively worse,&quot; Bryan revealed.Fans will have to wait and see if The American Dragon will ever come out of full-time retirement again.