Bryan Danielson addresses his backstage role in AEW

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson discussed his recent involvement in the AEW creative process. The American Dragon also confirmed his current official role in the company.

Bryan Danielson has been with AEW since 2021, and after producing many classic matches, he announced his retirement from full-time wrestling after the WrestleDream 2024 event. While he was absent from TV for months, there were rumors that Danielson might join All Elite Wrestling's creative team as well.

During his recent conversation with Tony Schiavone at the Starrcast 2025 event in Texas, The American Dragon confirmed that he is officially a consultant but doesn't do much consulting. He also revealed that he hasn't been involved with creative work lately, while praising those in charge for producing great shows:

“Yeah. I am officially a consultant. But I mean I don’t—I honestly don’t do much consulting. I haven’t had much of anything to do with creative in AEW for a while. But I think the AEW shows for the last several months have just been incredible. You know, I watch the product every week at home—both shows—and I just think that the people that are…the wrestlers, the people involved in the creative, everybody’s doing just such a great job,” Danielson stated. [H/T Ringside News]
Bryan Danielson made his return at AEW All In 2025

After losing his AEW World Championship at the WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, Bryan Danielson was brutally taken out by Jon Moxley and the Death Riders. Months after his retirement from full-time wrestling, Danielson made some non-television appearances on the shows.

During the main event of All In 2025, which was a Texas Death match between Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, Bryan made his blockbuster return. Danielson appeared wearing a mask, seeking revenge on the Death Riders. He also took Wheeler Yuta and Gabe Kidd out of the equation.

Only time will tell if The American Dragon will make his proper in-ring return as well.

