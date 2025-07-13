Bryan Danielson returns at AEW All In; finally gets revenge on Death Riders

Bryan Danielson finally made his return to AEW programming at All In : Texas. The former World Champion came back to exact vengeance on The Death Riders for brutally ending his full-time in-ring career last year at WrestleDream.

The main event of the 2025 iteration of All In presented a brutal and bloody Texas Death Match between Adam Page and Jon Moxley over the latter's AEW World Championship. The winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup had dared the self-proclaimed One True King to show up at Globe Life Field with all of his allies, The Death Riders and The Young Bucks included, and the latter had accepted the challenge ahead of the PPV.

As expected, Moxley's "soldiers", Marina Shafir, Wheeler Yuta, Claudio Castagnoli and their new associate Gabe Kidd interfered in the matchup, attacking Page and foiling Will Ospreay's attempt to help The Cowboy. However, when the challenger's fate appeared to be sealed, a message from Darby Allin from the top of Mt. Everest distracted Mox and his faction. It was then that Bryan Danielson, donning his idol Blue Panther's mask, made his shocking return to lay out Yuta, Claudio and Kidd.

Furthermore, Allin himself descended from the rafters, and helped The American Dragon neutralize most of The Death Riders, leaving Moxley for Page.

Eventually, courtesy of a much-anticipated assist from Swerve Strickland, The Hangman hung and submitted The Purveyor of Violence once again to reclaim, and set free, the AEW World Championship belt.

