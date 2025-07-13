  • home icon
  Top AEW star shows up during Texas Death Match; brutally attacked by Death Riders

Top AEW star shows up during Texas Death Match; brutally attacked by Death Riders

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 13, 2025 01:04 GMT
The Death Riders have taken another victim [Photo: Triller TV
The Death Riders have taken another victim [Photo: Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW All In: Texas]

The Death Riders have taken another victim tonight at AEW All In: Texas. He would be the second star to be stretchered out after being the victim of an attack by the faction.

Earlier tonight, to start the pay-per-view, the stable challenged The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship. In the end, Samoa Joe was able to pin Wheeler Yuta for the win. Post-match, the group launched an attack on Joe, and Claudio Castagnoli topped this off by stomping on his neck wrapped by a steel chair.

During Jon Moxley's Texas Death Match against 'Hangman' Adam Page, the rest of the Death Riders began to get involved. Will Ospreay was the first to come to Hangman's aid. However, he quickly succumbed to the numerical disadvantage. Similar to how it went for Samoa Joe, Ospreay was brutally hit with a stomp while a steel chair was wrapped around his neck.

The medical team immediately rushed out to check on him and stretchered him out before things could get worse.

The Death Riders are pulling out all the stops to keep Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion in the main event. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough, given that several other stars want to make sure that a new champion will be crowned tonight.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Angana Roy
