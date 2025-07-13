Top AEW star shows up during Texas Death Match; brutally attacked by Death Riders

The Death Riders have taken another victim tonight at AEW All In: Texas. He would be the second star to be stretchered out after being the victim of an attack by the faction.
Earlier tonight, to start the pay-per-view, the stable challenged The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championship. In the end, Samoa Joe was able to pin Wheeler Yuta for the win. Post-match, the group launched an attack on Joe, and Claudio Castagnoli topped this off by stomping on his neck wrapped by a steel chair.
During Jon Moxley's Texas Death Match against 'Hangman' Adam Page, the rest of the Death Riders began to get involved. Will Ospreay was the first to come to Hangman's aid. However, he quickly succumbed to the numerical disadvantage. Similar to how it went for Samoa Joe, Ospreay was brutally hit with a stomp while a steel chair was wrapped around his neck.
The medical team immediately rushed out to check on him and stretchered him out before things could get worse.
The Death Riders are pulling out all the stops to keep Jon Moxley as the AEW World Champion in the main event. It remains to be seen whether this will be enough, given that several other stars want to make sure that a new champion will be crowned tonight.
