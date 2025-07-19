"I can't go on like this" - Legend was dropped on his head; reveals why he stepped away after brutal AEW match

By Jacob Terrell
Modified Jul 19, 2025 20:38 GMT
AEW All In 2024 [Image credit: AEW
AEW All In 2024 [Image credit: AEW's official X/Twitter page]

AEW has seen its fair share of injuries, but one of the most impactful may have occurred when Bryan Danielson wrestled Will Ospreay last year. The American Dragon recently opened up on the match and how it led him to step away from in-ring competition.

Bryan Danielson enjoyed a career resurgence in AEW, but he was forced to slow down after his match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty 2024. The legend took a beating in that bout, but the scariest part was Ospreay's Tiger Driver '91, which dumped Danielson on his head.

The 44-year-old made it clear that he was going to wrap up his full-time career after losing the AEW World Championship, and he did just that when he lost to Moxley at WrestleDream 2024 and stepped away from the ring. At last weekend's Starrcast, he talked about the pain he was in after wrestling The Aerial Assassin:

"I was always kind of in a little bit of pain, and then after I wrestled Will — Will is such an incredible athlete, and I am such a stupid man… He can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, and because he can do things that nobody I’ve ever wrestled can do, I put myself in a position where I didn’t actually know what I was doing and didn’t ask him what I should do, and so then I landed on my head, and then from there, my neck just got progressively worse."
Danielson underwent an MRI after the match, and the results weren't favorable. He then chose to prioritize his health and his family:

"I stopped being able to sleep for more than three or four hours at a time, and then it just got to a point where I was just like, ‘Okay, I can’t go on like this…’ I have two relatively young kids, and when you talk about, okay, where you put your focus, where you put your attention is the most important thing in your life, right? Am I putting my focus and my attention on these kids who need me and who need to be loved by me?" [H/T Fightful]
Bryan Danielson and Will Ospreay reunited ahead of AEW All In Texas

Bryan Danielson returned to take revenge on Jon Moxley and his Death Riders at All In Texas last Saturday, but before that, he'd already reunited with his former rival, Will Ospreay.

The two participated in Starrcast events ahead of the pay-per-view, and they also teamed up at AEW's karaoke event on Thursday night. They sang a Backstreet Boys song together, and All Elite Wrestling gave the duo a new nickname in recognition of their partnership:

"Last night at #AEWKaraoke, the world was introduced to a new boy band. @BryanDanielson+@WillOspreay= THE BACKSTREET BRUVS!"

The American Dragon has been cagey about whether he'll return to in-ring competition. Only time will tell whether the legend gets another run in Tony Khan's promotion.

Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

