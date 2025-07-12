AEW issues a statement after Bryan Danielson reunites with top star ahead of All In 2025

Bryan Danielson has made a handful of appearances as AEW continues the road to its marquee event, All In: Texas. Just a day before the show, the company issued a statement after seeing Danielson reunite with a top star.

Ad

The aforementioned star, who is set to compete in a top showdown at All In 2025, is Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin will team up with Swerve Strickland to battle The Young Bucks in a high-stakes tag team showdown. The match will see Bucks' EVP positions put on the line against a future AEW World Championship match denied for a year for their opponents should they lose.

As the build-up to their premier event continued, AEW made a stop for a special karaoke night featuring Bryan Danielson, where Will Ospreay joined him. The duo was seen singing the popular song by Backstreet Boys, 'I Want It That Way,' and the crowd sang along with them. All Elite Wrestling took to its X to name the singing duo appropriately.

Ad

Trending

"Last night at #AEWKaraoke, the world was introduced to a new boy band. @BryanDanielson+@WillOspreay= THE BACKSTREET BRUVS!"

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryan Danielson was called highly overrated by a top AEW star

Bryan Danielson has been one of the most popular and highly accomplished wrestlers of the modern era. Despite that, AEW top star MJF labelled him as highly overrated and spoke about the time he wrestled The American Dragon in an Iron Man match for an hour.

"Great. Great. Highly overrated. Wasn’t ever really all that good “So, he wants an Iron Man match. So in a scenario like that, I have no choice but to wrestle for an hour. That’s not something I wanted to do. I didn’t want to wrestle for 59 minutes and 59 seconds with Will Ospreay. Now, did I beat both of the men I just mentioned? Of course I did, because I’m the best,” MJF on The Masked Man Show.

Furthermore, Danielson has also made some non-television appearances at AEW shows since the end of his full-time wrestling career. With the former WWE Champion being seen in the media ahead of All In Texas, it remains to be seen if he will make an appearance at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE