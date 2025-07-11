MJF calls multi-time WWE Champion “Highly overrated”

MJF has made headlines again, and this time it's for calling a former WWE Champion a highly overrated wrestler. The wolf of wrestling has faced the star in question in one-on-one competition in AEW.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most infamous names on the All Elite Wrestling roster and is known to stir the pot on occasion as part of his heel gimmick. The Salt of the Earth, who is set to compete in the Men's Gauntlet match at All In in Texas tomorrow night, made headlines for mentioning former WWE Champion and AEW star Bryan Danielson in a recent interview.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Maxwell called The American Dragon an overrated wrestler and mocked their Iron Man match at Revolution 2023, a match that he had earlier claimed was the greatest Iron Man match of all time.

Ad

Trending

"Great. Great. Highly overrated. Wasn’t ever really all that good “So, he wants an Iron Man match. So in a scenario like that, I have no choice but to wrestle for an hour. That’s not something I wanted to do. I didn’t want to wrestle for 59 minutes and 59 seconds with Will Ospreay. Now, did I beat both of the men I just mentioned? Of course I did, because I’m the best,” MJF said. [From 13:53 onwards]

Ad

Check out his comments below:

Ad

MJF teases alliance with Ricochet ahead of AEW All In

At All In, MJF will compete in the returning Casino Gauntlet match and will enter at the number two spot. At this week's Dynamite, The Wolf of Wrestling had a war of words with the number one entrant, Mark Briscoe, and took it too far by mentioning Mark's late brother Jay, following which an infuriated Mark attacked MJF.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the fallout, Briscoe cut an intense promo backstage and vowed to teach Friedman a lesson. Responding to the promo on X (fka Twitter), The Salt of the Earth said, "BRING IT," to which Ricochet responded, stating that he'll help him take Mark out.

Maxwell took notice of Ricochet's response and seemingly teased an alliance with the star by responding with the eyeball emoji.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE