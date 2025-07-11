MJF calls multi-time WWE Champion “Highly overrated”

MJF has made headlines again, and this time it's for calling a former WWE Champion a highly overrated wrestler. The wolf of wrestling has faced the star in question in one-on-one competition in AEW.
Maxwell Jacob Friedman is one of the most infamous names on the All Elite Wrestling roster and is known to stir the pot on occasion as part of his heel gimmick. The Salt of the Earth, who is set to compete in the Men's Gauntlet match at All In in Texas tomorrow night, made headlines for mentioning former WWE Champion and AEW star Bryan Danielson in a recent interview.
Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Maxwell called The American Dragon an overrated wrestler and mocked their Iron Man match at Revolution 2023, a match that he had earlier claimed was the greatest Iron Man match of all time.
"Great. Great. Highly overrated. Wasn’t ever really all that good “So, he wants an Iron Man match. So in a scenario like that, I have no choice but to wrestle for an hour. That’s not something I wanted to do. I didn’t want to wrestle for 59 minutes and 59 seconds with Will Ospreay. Now, did I beat both of the men I just mentioned? Of course I did, because I’m the best,” MJF said. [From 13:53 onwards]
MJF teases alliance with Ricochet ahead of AEW All In
At All In, MJF will compete in the returning Casino Gauntlet match and will enter at the number two spot. At this week's Dynamite, The Wolf of Wrestling had a war of words with the number one entrant, Mark Briscoe, and took it too far by mentioning Mark's late brother Jay, following which an infuriated Mark attacked MJF.
In the fallout, Briscoe cut an intense promo backstage and vowed to teach Friedman a lesson. Responding to the promo on X (fka Twitter), The Salt of the Earth said, "BRING IT," to which Ricochet responded, stating that he'll help him take Mark out.
Maxwell took notice of Ricochet's response and seemingly teased an alliance with the star by responding with the eyeball emoji.
