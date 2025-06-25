Top star claims his match against Bryan Danielson is the greatest Iron Man clash of all time

A top AEW star has claimed that his match with Bryan Danielson is the greatest Iron Man match of all time. Some might agree, and some might not, but there is some merit to the argument.
Danielson is one of the most recognizable stars in the wrestling industry, and despite semi-retiring from in-ring action last year, the fans have still kept out hope for his return. He had a few good years in AEW, and the crowning moment came when he defeated Swerve Strickland to become the new World Champion at All In 2024.
Before that, he had some great matches, and one of them was at Revolution 2023, where he took on MJF in an Iron Man match. Bryan Danielson, despite putting up a great showing, ended up on the losing side thanks to MJF’s underhanded antics.
Reposting a tweet about the match, MJF has taken to X/Twitter to call it the greatest Iron Man match of all time.
When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!
“Greatest iron man match of all time,” he wrote.
JBL says Bryan Danielson wrestled longer than he should have
WWE Hall of Famer JBL has admitted that he thinks Bryan Danielson wrestled longer than he should have, considering his injuries.
The former WWE Champion was speaking on his Something to Wrestle podcast when he said:
“I think there's not a right answer and there's not a wrong answer, and Daniel has given his heart and soul to wrestling. And he's wrestled probably a lot longer than he should've, probably a lot longer than any normal doctor would've told him to do. He's a tough dude. And a smart dude (...) man I love Daniel Bryan. I think he's just a wonderful human being. I think he's wonderful for the business.”
It will be interesting to see if and when Danielson makes a comeback. The fans will no doubt want to see him back sooner rather than later, given that the fans adore him.
She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!