Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion wrestled "a lot longer than he should've," says JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently commented on a former AEW World Champion's in-ring career. He also showered huge praise on the veteran for being a great human being.

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson wrestled longer than he should have, according to JBL. The American Dragon had a legendary full-time career inside the squared circle, spanning more than 25 years. He announced his retirement from full-time wrestling after losing his AEW World Title at WrestleDream 2024.

While many fans are still hopeful that Danielson will return to in-ring competition, Hall of Famer JBL believes that he wrestled longer than he should have, considering his injuries. On his Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL praised Danielson for being a wonderful human being and his contributions to the business.

"I think there's not a right answer and there's not a wrong answer, and Daniel has given his heart and soul to wrestling. And he's wrestled probably a lot longer than he should've, probably a lot longer than any normal doctor would've told him to do. He's a tough dude. And a smart dude (...) man I love Daniel Bryan. I think he's just a wonderful human being. I think he's wonderful for the business." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

JBL is happy that the former WWE Superstar made his choice

Former WWE Superstar Bryan Danielson decided to announce his full-time retirement despite being a top star in AEW last year due to injury concerns. JBL said he was happy that The American Dragon made his choice, as he would now get to spend more time with his family.

"I hate that enough is enough, but I'm happy that he makes that choice, and that he feels comfortable with it, because he has a family to go home to. Whether he did or he didn't, there's options." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Only time will tell if Danielson decides to come back for another run in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

