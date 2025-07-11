MJF teases alliance with former WWE champion ahead of AEW All In

AEW star MJF hinted at aligning with a former WWE Superstar just before All In: Texas. The tease was made through their recent exchange on social media.

Ad

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet could ally with Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF will be entering No.2 in the 21-man Casino Gauntlet at AEW All In 2025 this weekend. He had a promo segment with Mark Briscoe this past Wednesday on Dynamite, as Briscoe would be the No.1 entrant in the match.

The Salt of the Earth crossed all the limits by bringing up Mark's late brother, Jay Briscoe, in his promo. Mark Briscoe later vowed to teach MJF a lesson during a backstage promo on this week's Collision.

Ad

Trending

Max reacted to the promo through X, saying, "BRING IT!!!" to which Ricochet reacted, saying he'll help him take Mark out. Meanwhile, MJF took notice of the offer from Ricochet on X and reacted to it by seemingly teasing an alliance with the former WWE star.

Check out the tweet below:

"👀"

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF revealed his major plan for AEW All In

As mentioned earlier, Maxwell Jacob Friedman will be entering at No.2 in the Casino Gauntlet at All In, where the winner will have the opportunity to cash in on the World Champion. He recently vowed to win the entire Gauntlet match by overcoming the other 20 men this weekend and going on to cash in on the AEW World Champion.

Ad

During his recent appearance on the "Masked Man Show," MJF said that he will not hesitate to cash in his World Title contract on Jon Moxley, as he has beaten Mox in the past as well:

“If Dictator Jon wins, I’m cashing in on him. I have nothing to prove with that guy. I already beat that shmuck at Full Gear in New Jersey.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Max also stated that the story will be different in case Hangman Page becomes the new AEW World Champion at All In. It remains to be seen if MJF manages to win the Casino Gauntlet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE