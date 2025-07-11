Former WWE United States Champion offers help to MJF in his feud against major AEW name

AEW star MJF will be a participant in the upcoming Men's Casino Gauntlet match, which will take place at All In 2025. The winner of this multi-man showdown will receive a guaranteed opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship in the future.

Apart from MJF, Bandido, Brody King, Místico, Mark Briscoe, and Ricochet are in it. For the past few months, the Salt of the Earth has been feuding with former ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe. Lines were crossed this Wednesday, and at All In, fans worldwide will be watching when they come face to face in the squared circle. Interestingly, Briscoe delivered a passionate promo in Collision ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view. Friedman responded to the ROH legend by telling him to "bring it" on Saturday. However, the most fascinating part about this exchange was that former WWE United States Champion Ricochet offered to help the Hurt Syndicate member take down Briscoe.

"I'll help you kick his a**." wrote Ricochet.

AEW star MJF has a strong chance of winning the Men's Casino Gauntlet match at All In

MJF recently joined the Hurt Syndicate, and his time in the faction has been entertaining so far. He has immense momentum going into All In, and there is a strong possibility that he will emerge victorious in the Men's Casino Gauntlet. Apart from this showdown, several titles will also be on the line.

Here is the entire match card for All In's main show:

Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay vs. The Young Bucks: EVP Titles on the Line

Men’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW World Championship

Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match for a shot at the AEW Women’s World Championship

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page: AEW World Championship Texas Death Match

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega: AEW Unified Championship match

The Hurt Syndicate vs. JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne): AEW World Tag Team Championship three-way match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle Fletcher: TNT Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Moné: AEW Women’s World Championship match

The Opps vs. Death Riders: AEW World Trios Championship match

All In will take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, this Saturday. Hopefully, Tony Khan will deliver a memorable show.

