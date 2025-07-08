MJF breaks character; praises Tony Khan

Ahead of AEW All In 2025, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), in the most uncharacteristic way possible, has come out praising Tony Khan in a recent interview. It must be stressed that moments when The Salt of The Earth drops his gimmick during conversations are a rarity.
At All In Texas, MJF will be one of the participants in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of that bout will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The Wolf of Wrestling bested AR Fox, Anthony Bowens, and Brody King in a four-way bout on last week's Dynamite to claim the number-two spot in the upcoming match, which also features Mark Briscoe.
While Friedman has been his usual notorious self in the buildup to All In, The Salt of The Earth was recently seen briefly breaking character and praising Tony Khan. In a conversation with TV Insider, The Wolf of Wrestling was asked to describe his experience working with the AEW CEO. MJF said that Khan has learned that he should sign only those people who ''are worthy of being there.''
"Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions," he said.
MJF further went on to say that the AEW roster is as united as ever.
"Right now, everyone in that locker room is on the same page. We aren’t coming there to cash a check. We aren’t coming to give 50 percent. We’re all giving 110 percent. If you think you’re going to come into my company and barely put in work, you’re out of your godda*n mind. You don’t belong here. We don’t want you here." [H/T: TV Insider]
MJF recently reunited with former stablemate Alexander Hammerstone
Towards the end of last month, MJF made a shocking appearance at MLW's Summer of the Beasts 2025 event. He showed up disguised in a mask and attacked Mistico before telling the legendary luchador that their feud was not over yet.
Following the attack, The Wolf of Wrestling was seen in a video backstage reuniting with former teammate Alexander Hammerstone after five years. The duo was part of an infamous stable alongside Richard Holliday in MLW called The Dynasty.
It is worth noting that Hammerstone has since reacted to this reunion on X.
