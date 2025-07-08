MJF breaks character; praises Tony Khan

Ahead of AEW All In 2025, Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), in the most uncharacteristic way possible, has come out praising Tony Khan in a recent interview. It must be stressed that moments when The Salt of The Earth drops his gimmick during conversations are a rarity.

Ad

At All In Texas, MJF will be one of the participants in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match. The winner of that bout will earn a future shot at the AEW World Championship. The Wolf of Wrestling bested AR Fox, Anthony Bowens, and Brody King in a four-way bout on last week's Dynamite to claim the number-two spot in the upcoming match, which also features Mark Briscoe.

While Friedman has been his usual notorious self in the buildup to All In, The Salt of The Earth was recently seen briefly breaking character and praising Tony Khan. In a conversation with TV Insider, The Wolf of Wrestling was asked to describe his experience working with the AEW CEO. MJF said that Khan has learned that he should sign only those people who ''are worthy of being there.''

Ad

Trending

"Tony Khan has learned that you want people in your locker room that not only want to be there but are worthy of being there. We’ve had a lot of guys in the past come in and think they are going to be king sh*t just because they had their time in the sun for a millisecond in other promotions," he said.

Ad

15 shocking wrestling couples - Find out now!

MJF further went on to say that the AEW roster is as united as ever.

"Right now, everyone in that locker room is on the same page. We aren’t coming there to cash a check. We aren’t coming to give 50 percent. We’re all giving 110 percent. If you think you’re going to come into my company and barely put in work, you’re out of your godda*n mind. You don’t belong here. We don’t want you here." [H/T: TV Insider]

Ad

Ad

MJF recently reunited with former stablemate Alexander Hammerstone

Towards the end of last month, MJF made a shocking appearance at MLW's Summer of the Beasts 2025 event. He showed up disguised in a mask and attacked Mistico before telling the legendary luchador that their feud was not over yet.

Following the attack, The Wolf of Wrestling was seen in a video backstage reuniting with former teammate Alexander Hammerstone after five years. The duo was part of an infamous stable alongside Richard Holliday in MLW called The Dynasty.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Hammerstone has since reacted to this reunion on X.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More

Goldberg ruined Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch now!