MJF has a big issue with AEW

Former AEW champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is scheduled to have a face-to-face conversation with a veteran competitor this coming week. The self-proclaimed "generational talent", however, has seemingly taken issue with the graphic the promotion shared on social media to advertise the confrontation.

Last week on the 300th edition of Dynamite, MJF won a four-way match also featuring Anthony Bowens, Brody King and AR Fox to secure the #2 spot in the upcoming Casino Gauntlet Match scheduled for All In : Texas. Following his victory, Friedman was confronted by Mark Briscoe, who had exchanged words with The Wolf of Wrestling a week prior, and who is set to enter the Gauntlet bout himself as the #1 entrant.

The Sussex County Chicken invited MJF to leave his Hurt Syndicate stable-mates in the back to meet him in the ring for a conversation on the July 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. The Tony Khan-led promotion recently shared a witty graphic advertising the segment on the upcoming show, which has elicited a strong reaction from MJF. The former World Champion lashed out at the company on X/Twitter, writing in characteristic fashion:

"Honestly…..WHO MADE THIS STUPID GRAPHIC?!?!?" - posted Friedman.

It remains to be seen whether The Syndicate will attack Briscoe during his talk with Friedman this coming Wednesday.

MJF's message after securing his spot at AEW All In

Maxwell Jacob Friedman made it clear several weeks ago that he was focused on recapturing the AEW World Championship, a task that might be easier for him now with The Hurt Syndicate in his corner. Last Wednesday on Dynamite #300, The Salt of the Earth overcame three opponents to qualify for the All In : Texas Casino Gauntlet Match as the #2 participant.

After his victory, MJF took to X/Twitter to gloat, celebrating with a two-word message:

"I WON!!!!!!"

Winning the Casino Gauntlet will grant Friedman a future World Title shot, which he could cash in on Jon Moxley or Hangman Page, depending on which of the two walks out of Globe Life Field with the belt.

