Popular AEW star claims MJF has a small d**k

A popular AEW star claimed that MJF has a small d**k, and the jibe was so hilarious that the entire arena started chanting in unison. This will be a moment that will be remembered for a while.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman was in the ring, cutting a promo with the rest of The Hurt Syndicate. It was going well for him when Mark Briscoe came out. The two then went into a war of words, and that is when Briscoe took a shot at MJF in what was a hilarious moment. Briscoe said:

“I feel like all these hurtful comments and words that come from your mouth come from a place of insufficiency. Well, let me put it this way. If I am Maxwell Jacob Friedman and I’ve been going damn near thirty years with a little teeny tiny kosher pickle in my pants, then I would probably wanna hang out with these fellas too.” [0:53 - 1:24]

That comment from Mark Briscoe genuinely broke Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin as they were seen trying to control their laughter and move away from the camera. The fans then started chanting kosher pickle at MJF in a move that made him even more angry and frustrated, and only served to work out well for the former Ring of Honor World Champion.

