MJF sends a two-word message following important victory on AEW Dynamite

Former AEW World Champion MJF locked horns with AR Fox, Brody King, and Anthony Bowens on Dynamite this week. The match's purpose was to determine the number two participant in the Men’s Casino Gauntlet match at All In. Unsurprisingly, The Salt of the Earth won this showdown with conviction.

By winning the high-stakes match, Friedman is one step closer to capturing the AEW World Title for the second time in his career. Interestingly, after cementing his place for All In, The Hurt Syndicate member released a statement on X celebrating his triumph.

"I WON!!!!!!"

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is currently a member of The Hurt Syndicate alongside former WWE stars MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley. It is one of the most dominant factions in the wrestling world. Additionally, Benjamin and Lashley are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Just like his teammates, MJF will also aim to hold gold soon. After all, he claims to be All Elite Wrestling's heart and soul.

MJF admits that he can only tolerate Taz

MJF has said several times that he likes nobody on All Elite Wrestling's roster. However, during a recent interview with Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast, The Salt of the Earth revealed that he can tolerate commentator Taz because he lives in Long Island.

“No (…) you know what, I tolerate Taz. I tolerate Taz. He is a Long Island guy himself. He’ll say he’s from Red Hook. This man has been living in Long Island far longer than he lived in Red Hook. This man is a Long Islander through and through. We get along. We talk about bagels and delis and diners. I tolerate Taz,” said the AEW star. [H/T: TRJ Wrestling]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is having a great year. His work with The Hurt Syndicate has received praise as he continues to be the company's golden boy.

