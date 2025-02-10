Taz gets into war of words with AEW star - "I never liked you"

Despite his fierce reputation in the ring, wrestling legend Taz has been fairly mild-mannered behind AEW's commentary desk. However, it seems he can still be set off, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard managed to do it today on social media.

Many NFL fans were rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to win this year's Super Bowl to block the Kansas City Chiefs from securing a "three-peat." Taz jumped on the Eagles bandwagon in order to root against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, and he made his stance clear on X (fka Twitter):

"I was an Eagle fan for 1 night only… And that was tonight. Refreshing to see the Refs letting the players play," wrote Taz.

The post caught Matt Menard's eye, and Daddy Magic couldn't resist poking the bear. He noted that the ECW legend switches teams more than he changes his underwear, causing Taz to launch a war of words with Menard.

After Taz told Daddy Magic to jump in a lake, the latter asked what was wrong with the AEW commentator. Taz then revealed that he'd never liked Menard:

"I never liked you Daddy Magic...never," he wrote.

AEW's Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Mone spotted at Super Bowl LIX

Several names within AEW took sides for Super Bowl LIX this past Sunday, but it seems that two of the stars who actually attended the big game were only there to see Kendrick Lamar.

Swerve Strickland and Mercedes Mone had no skin in the game between the Eagles and Chiefs. Mone is from Boston and, like most Bostonians, supports the New England Patriots. Swerve is from Washington but is a massive fan of the Los Angeles Rams.

However, both Swerve and Mercedes were in New Orleans last night to attend Super Bowl LIX, as was All Elite President Tony Khan. But while Khan was there as an NFL owner, Strickland and Mone claimed they were just there to see Kendrick Lamar's halftime show:

"We just came for the @kendricklamar concert," Mone wrote on Instagram.

In the end, the Eagles handily beat the Chiefs, which Taz no doubt enjoyed. With football season now over, it remains to be seen what new rivalries will arise among the AEW roster in 2025.

