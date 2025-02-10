PHOTO: AEW President Tony Khan snapped with iconic Modern Family actor

AEW's Head of Creative Tony Khan recently posted a picture on social media with a huge celebrity at a recent event. The former was present at the Super Bowl LIX, where the Kansas City Chiefs went against the Philadelphia Eagles. Many celebrities were present in Caesar's Superdome, among which one was Modern Family's Adam DeVine.

Modern Family was one of the classic light-hearted sitcoms that became a huge hit due to its witty writing. In the series, Andy Bailey, one of Haley Dunphy's boyfriends, is portrayed by Adam DeVine. The prominent actor was part of the sitcom for several episodes. He recently clicked a photo with the AEW President.

Moments ago, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and shared a picture with the When We First Met actor when he was attending SuperBowl LIX. Tony Khan referred to Adam as 'Catam' from Workaholics. DeVine worked as a wrestler in the episode Front Yard Wrestling.

"All Elite Wrestling @AEW meets Front Yard Wrestling’s Catam @ADAMDEVINE," he wrote.

AEW President Tony Khan lists his Mount Rushmore

Tony has been a huge fan of pro wrestling since childhood, which he has stated in many interviews. After being a fan for many years, he finally started All Elite Wrestling, his own pro wrestling promotion.

While speaking with Brice Butler for Sports Illustrated's SuperBowl Radio last week, Tony was asked about his Mount Rushmore in pro wrestling. He then listed Sting, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Bret Hart as his selections for the honor.

"I would say the aforementioned undefeated AEW World [Tag Team] Champion, retired last year at Revolution, Sting," Khan said. "Ric Flair... Steve Austin... and Bret Hart.

It will be interesting to see if the AEW President shares any more pictures with other celebrities from the Super Bowl LIX tonight.

